USA claim their first-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 02:41 pm

USA beat Ireland in the 1st T20I by 26 runs

A 110-run partnership between Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh helped the United States beat Ireland in the first T20I. USA successfully defended 188 to claim their first-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation. Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, and Nisarg Patel scalped two wickets apiece. USA hosted a Test-playing nation for the first time (bilateral series). Here is the match report.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The United States is hosting a Test-playing nation for the first time. Before this series, they had only hosted PNG and Namibia. USA stunned Ireland despite surviving an initial scare. They humbled a side who has been playing international cricket regularly. The Monank Patel-led side will now aim to rout Ireland 2-0 in the two-match T20I series.

Match How did the match pan out?

USA faltered at the start after electing to bat. They were reduced to 16/4, with the top four scoring in single figures. Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh put on 110 runs to steady USA's ship. Marty Kain (39*) powered them to 188/6. Although Ireland were off to a solid start, they couldn't finish well (162/6). Lorcan Tucker's 57* couldn't get them over the line.

Information Ninth T20I win for USA

USA claimed their ninth T20I win, beating Ireland by 26 runs. They have played a total of 15 T20Is, losing five (1 NR). As stated, the US played their first T20I against a Test-playing nation. They are unbeaten in their last seven T20Is.

Duo Modani and Gajanand share a century stand

Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh shared a century stand after USA were reduced to 16/4. The duo was watchful at the start but accelerated in time. Modani finished with 50 off 39 balls (3 fours and 1 six). His compatriot Gajanand racked up 65 off 42 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes. Both players smashed their maiden T20I half-centuries.

Performers Other notable performers in the match

Fast bowler Barry McCarthy was the pick of Ireland's bowlers. He registered figures of 4/30. Top-order batter Lorcan Tucker was the lone warrior for them in the run-chase. He remained unbeaten on 57 off 49 balls. For USA, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, and Nisarg Patel accounted for two wickets each. Marty Kain, who smashed a brilliant 39*, also chipped in with four overs.