Delhivery shares hit 9-month high today: Here we decode why

Delhivery, India 's largest integrated logistics services provider, has witnessed a surge in its share price for the sixth consecutive session. The stock rose by 3% today to hit a nine-month high of ₹420.80 per share. The rise comes after domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Delhivery with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹480 per stock.

Growth prospects It should benefit from growing user base Motilal Oswal's report emphasized Delhivery's focus on acquisitions and integrated logistics solutions as important drivers of long-term growth. The brokerage expects the company to benefit from a rising e-commerce user base, expansion into new service categories, and scaling up emerging e-commerce models like direct-to-consumer (D2C), social commerce, and omnichannel retail.

Financial performance Surging market share in e-commerce express segment Motilal Oswal's report also noted Delhivery's surging market share in the e-commerce express segment, which doubled to roughly 25% in FY24 from some 12% in FY19. The company has posted a strong revenue CAGR of 32% over FY19-25, fueled by the robust growth in its express parcel business and partial truckload (PTL) segment.