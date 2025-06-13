What's the story

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran have sparked a rally in India's defense sector.

Shares of major defense companies such as Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Zen Technologies, Cochin Shipyard, BEML, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns, and Bharat Electronics have seen gains ranging from 3% to 6%.

The surge comes after Israel conducted targeted strikes on Iran's nuclear establishments earlier today.