InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India's largest airline, IndiGo, is likely to witness another major block deal.

This time, it will be led by Rahul Bhatia, the co-promoter and Managing Director of InterGlobe Enterprises.

The company is planning a sale of up to 4% stake in InterGlobe Aviation through this deal and is looking to raise nearly $1 billion (₹8,600 crore), according to CNBC TV18.

InterGlobe Aviation's shares have dropped nearly 6% to ₹5,175 following the news.