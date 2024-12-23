IndiGo 'Getaway Sale': Book flight tickets starting at just ₹1,200
India's leading airline, IndiGo, has launched an exclusive Getaway Sale today. The limited-period sale offers discounted fares on domestic and international routes. It will be active till December 25, 2024, and lets customers book flights for travel between January 23 and April 30, 2025. For domestic travelers, fares start at ₹1,199 onwards while international flights are available from ₹4,499.
IndiGo sale offers up to 15% off on select add-ons
Apart from the discounted fares, IndiGo is also providing up to 15% savings on select add-ons. These comprise prepaid excess baggage options (15kg, 20kg, and 30kg), standard seat selection, and XL seats. The add-ons start at ₹599 for domestic and ₹699 for international flights. This move is aimed at giving customers more flexibility and convenience during their travel experience.
IndiGo partners with Federal Bank for extra discounts
Additionally, IndiGo has teamed up with Federal Bank to provide further discounts on bookings made using Federal Bank credit cards. Customers can avail flat discounts of 15% on domestic and 10% on international flights for bookings made by December 31, 2024. This strategic partnership is aimed at further maximizing the savings potential for customers during the Getaway Sale period.