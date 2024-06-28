In brief Simplifying... In brief A passenger on a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight was arrested for smoking in the lavatory, an act detected by onboard smoke sensors.

Identified as Khan, he confessed to the act upon landing and was taken into custody at Mumbai Airport.

A case has been filed against him under the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules.

Smoking on a plane leads to trouble

Case filed against passenger for smoking on Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight

What's the story A 38-year-old man, Khalil Kajammul Khan, is facing legal repercussions after being caught smoking in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight en route to Mumbai from Delhi. The incident transpired on Wednesday evening and was reported by the police on Friday. Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, reportedly lit up a cigarette in the toilet approximately 50 minutes before landing at Mumbai Airport.

Detection and response

Smoke sensors alert crew to illicit activity

Khan's illicit activity was detected by smoke sensors in the lavatory that picked up the presence of cigarette smoke. Upon Khan's exit from the toilet, cabin crew members found a matchstick and a cigarette stub, confirming their suspicions. The crew reported their findings to superiors and confronted Khan about his actions. The flight was carrying 176 passengers.

Admission and arrest

Passenger admits to smoking, taken into custody

Khan admitted to smoking in the lavatory when questioned by the crew, as per official statements. Security personnel received information about the incident once the flight landed at Mumbai Airport and Khan was subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to the Sahar police station, where a case has been registered against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Aircraft Rules.