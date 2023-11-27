IndiGo launches AI chatbot '6Eskai' for customer support

A dataset of 1.7 trillion parameters was used to train the AI chatbot

IndiGo Airlines has launched 6Eskai, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot powered by GPT-4 technology, designed to streamline customer service and the booking process. Developed by IndiGo's digital team in partnership with Microsoft, 6Eskai can address customer queries in 10 languages, reducing customer service agent workload by an impressive 75%. Summi Sharma, Senior Vice President of Ifly and Customer Experience at IndiGo, shared her enthusiasm for the chatbot as part of the airline's ongoing commitment to improving customer experience.

6Eskai's capabilities and performance

The AI chatbot is equipped with 1.7 trillion parameters, allowing it to effortlessly answer a wide variety of common questions. 6Eskai can handle tasks such as booking tickets, applying promotional discounts, booking addons, performing web check-ins, assisting with seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs, and connecting customers with an agent. Additionally, the chatbot can comprehend both written or typed language and spoken instructions using speech-to-text models.

Mimicking human behavior and adding humor

IndiGo's data scientists conducted extensive research on generative pre-trained transformers (GPT) and programmed 6Eskai using advanced prompt engineering. This enables the chatbot to simulate human behavior, respond to emotions, and even incorporate humor into interactions for a more engaging and entertaining experience for passengers. 6Eskai offers a unique platform for booking tickets across the entire IndiGo network through natural language conversations.

Impact on customer service and future plans

Following the soft launch of 6Eskai, early results show a remarkable 75% reduction in customer service agent workload, demonstrating the bot's efficiency and effectiveness, an official said. Sharma believes this innovative tool will provide passengers with seamless support, offering quick and personalized assistance for their travel needs.