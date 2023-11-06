What is AI deepfake and how to protect yourself

By Rishabh Raj 05:09 pm Nov 06, 2023

Unfortunately, women have been particular targets of deepfake tools and apps

In a disturbing turn of events, a viral deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna has put the unsettling world of deepfakes into the spotlight, highlighting the perils of unregulated access to growing artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The video depicts a woman with Mandanna's face, clad in a black, fitted outfit, entering an elevator. The woman's face has been meticulously morphed and edited to resemble Mandanna, raising concerns about the implications of AI deepfake technology.

What is AI deepfake?

AI deepfakes are a form of manipulation that leverages AI to generate fake content. They convincingly make it seem as though real people are involved when, in reality, the content is entirely fabricated. Deepfake technology can create phony pictures, altered videos, or even imitate voices of public figures. It's often used to replace one person's face with another's in existing media or to create entirely made-up content where someone appears to be doing or saying things they never actually did.

Women have sadly become primary victims of deepfakes

Deepfakes have primarily been exploited to create pornographic content. There are apps that allow users to digitally strip off clothing from images or insert faces into sexually explicit videos. Many celebrities have fallen victim to deepfake porn. A majority of deepfake videos online are non-consensual pornography. Unfortunately, women have been particular targets of AI tools and apps, which are widely available for free and require no technical expertise.

Prevention tips for individuals

To protect against deepfakes, follow these tips: Adjust social media privacy settings and use strong, unique passwords for added security. Enable two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security. Always think before sharing sensitive information or personal media online. Consider changing your social media accounts to private instead of public. If you have a business account, consider hiding personal images and videos on social media platforms. Report any such deepfake content to the respective platforms and government authorities.

Prevention tips for parents

Parents should also protect their children from deepfakes. Educate them about the dangers and how to recognize suspicious content online and establish guidelines for their online activities. Encourage open communication so that your children feel comfortable discussing their online experiences and concerns. Implement parental controls and filters to limit access to inappropriate content. Most importantly, be a role model for responsible online behavior and share your knowledge about online safety with your family.

Laws against deepfake

Section 66D of the IT Act deals with the misuse of communication devices or computer resources for cheating or impersonation. Section 66E of the IT Act addresses the breach of privacy when capturing, publishing, or transmitting images on the internet. Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957 covers violations related to using property that belongs to another person with exclusive rights. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 also contains provisions for penalizing the breach of personal and non-personal data.