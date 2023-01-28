Entertainment

Leaked! Viral clip shows Ranbir Kapoor's gangster look in 'Animal'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 28, 2023, 05:39 pm 3 min read

Fresh videos of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of 'Animal' have leaked online

After tasting success with Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for two big releases in 2023: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal. While the trailer of Luv Ranjan's TJMM was released recently, the makers of Animal released Kapoor's first look on New Year's Day. Now, a leaked video of Kapoor from Animal's sets has gone viral, showing him in his gangster swag.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is one of the highly anticipated films of Kapoor. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, the film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's production house, T-Series.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11, 2023, several pictures from Animal's sets have leaked in the past. However, the latest video has got Kapoor's fans more excited about its release.

Video shows Kapoor with deadly weapons and gangster swag

The new leaked video shows Kapoor donning long hair and a thick beard and wearing a dark blue suit. It also shows him standing near a swanky Range Rover while smoking a cigarette and taking a look at the deadly weapons kept inside the car's boot. His new look from the film has already become a hit with the fans.

Fans can't stop praising Kapoor's new look

Soon after the videos and images of Kapoor from the sets of Animal made their way to social media, the fans of the actor couldn't keep calm! Many called his look "bad**s" while many others showed their excitement regarding the film's release. "As Vanga said, he will show the world what violent film will be!! The real violence loading (sic)," wrote one fan.

A closer shot at Kapoor's gangster look

Watch Kapoor walk in is swag

As vanga said, he will show the world what violent film will be !!



The real violence loading…🔥🥵



Mark the date

11-AUG-23#RanbirKapoor #Animal pic.twitter.com/oMIfkQfCeF — Aditi 🌼 (@GirlAdmireRK) January 27, 2023

Images from the sets were leaked in past too

This is not the first time that pictures or videos from the sets of Animal were leaked online. Last year, too, the film made headlines several times over leaked pictures. From Mandanna and Kapoor's traditional attire look in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, to pictures from the film's shoot at Gurugram's Pataudi Palace, among others, made their way to the internet.

More on Kapoor's workfront

In 2022, Kapoor had his first theatrical release since the COVID-19 pandemic with Shamshera. The movie, which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, was a disaster at the box office. However, his second release for the year, Brahmastra, became a worldwide hit. This year, apart from Animal, which is releasing in August, Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release on March 8.