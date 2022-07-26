Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's picture from 'Animal' sets leaked

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's picture from 'Animal' sets leaked

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 26, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

A photo from the sets of 'Animal' was shared by makeup artist Anam Khan, immediately going viral.

After the release of Shamshera, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor got back to action as he joined the shooting of his upcoming film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film marks the duo's maiden collaboration. Now a picture of the team with the lead actors from the sets of the film shooting a scene has been leaked online. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the photo, Kapoor can be seen along with his co-stars Anil Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi.

The photo is even more special as one can notice that the scene is being shot at the Pataudi Palace, the gorgeous family house belonging to Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan.

However, Animal's female lead Rashmika Mandanna is not present in the photo.

Details What did the photo show?

In the leaked picture, Kapoor can be seen in an all-black outfit, holding a bowl in one hand as he munches on a snack. The actor sports a clean-shaven look. On the other hand, Anil is also in all black. Oberoi can be seen seated on a regal-looking chair. The picture was shared by makeup artist Anam Khan on her Instagram Story.

Information All you need to know about 'Animal'

Animal will have Kapoor playing a ruthless gangster while Anil will be seen as his domineering father. Kapoor spoke about his role in the film in an interview with Mid-Day. He said, "The movie requires me to nail the grey shades rightly, and the physicality adds to [the character's nuances] in terms of visuals. I have put on a lot of muscle."

Updates 'Animal' will hit the theaters on August 11, 2023

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is slated to hit the theaters on August 11, 2023. This film will mark the third Bollywood outing of Mandanna. Her role was initially offered to Parineeti Chopra. However, Chopra opted out of the project after which Mandanna was brought on board as the leading lady.