'Tarla': Huma Qureshi starts shooting for Tarla Dalal's biopic

Piyush Gupta is at the helm of 'Tarla'

Huma Qureshi has started shooting for her next. Titled Tarla, it will be the first-ever biopic on the noted food writer and chef Tarla Dalal. Qureshi is playing her in the film. The team announced the commencement of the movie's filming schedule while sharing the first-look of Qureshi as Dalal. It is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

To be directed by Piyush Gupta, Tarla is a project close to Qureshi.

That's because the famed cook "reminds me of my childhood," said the actor in an interview.

In 2007, Dalal became the first Indian to be accorded with the prestigious Padma Shri in the culinary skills category.

Her recipes were mostly about Gujarati cuisines and her "desi nuskhe" are popular till date.

In the first-look, we see Qureshi wearing a normal silk saree. Dalal's signature bob-cut hairstyle, deep red bindi, and glasses complete the look. A roti roller tucked inside Qureshi's waist, wrist watch on her left hand, she making a yummy sign with her right hand, and a collage of various Indian spices at the background lend an interesting touch to the entire photo.

"Tarla's story is a lot more than her being an iconic chef. It's a story about a working mother who single-handedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in India and paved way for many such home cooks and start-ups to aspire," said Iyer Tiwari. Meanwhile, Gupta said, "Being a foodie, the intention is to make this film a treat for all food lovers."

Memories Dalal is intricately connected to Qureshi's childhood

"My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories," Qureshi told media portals. Dalal breathed her last in 2013 at 77.