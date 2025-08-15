Swiggy increases platform fee to ₹14 to boost profits

Swiggy , a leading player in the food delivery industry, has increased its platform fee for every order to ₹14. The hike comes as more customers are using the service during the festive season. The company has raised the fee by ₹2 from earlier levels of ₹12 in a bid to make each order more profitable and improve its bottom line.

Fee evolution Swiggy first introduced a platform fee in April 2023 Swiggy first introduced a platform fee in April 2023 to improve its unit economics. The company has since been gradually increasing the fee, noting no impact on order volumes despite the additional cost. The ₹2 hike may seem small to customers but can significantly improve Swiggy's financial health given the number of orders it handles daily.

Revenue projection Potential revenue boost for Swiggy Swiggy handles over two million orders daily. At the new platform fee, the company could generate an additional ₹2.8 crore per day, ₹8.4 crore per quarter, and ₹33.6 crore annually. While the fee has been raised for now, there is a possibility that Swiggy may reduce it back to ₹12 during non-festive days later on.