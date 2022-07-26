Entertainment

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Cases filed for 'hurting women's sentiments'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 26, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Ranveer Singh recently shared a few nude photos of himself on Instagram.

The Mumbai Police on Monday received two applications to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women by posting his nude photos online. The complaints were separately filed by a lawyer and an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) at the Chembur Police Station. Read on to know more about the latest development.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 83 actor set the Internet on fire as he went naked for a photo shoot for Paper magazine recently.

In the photos, Singh can be seen posing on a Turkish rug with a bare body.

Even before Singh shared them on his social media space, the photos went viral.

And cases against him for posting such photos come as an unexpected twist.

Instagram Post Here are the nude photos that Singh posted

Information Probe into Singh's intention behind the photos asked

In the complaint, the lawyer has asked for an investigation to know Singh's intention behind posting the pictures. On the other hand, the NGO office-bearer has alleged that Singh offended women's modesty and damaged their feelings through the nude photos. He urged the Information Technology Act and different sections of the Indian Penal Code to be used to register a case against the actor.

Poll Which upcoming film of Ranveer Singh you can't wait to watch?

Details Vishnu Vishal posted semi-nude photos right after Singh

Meanwhile, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal (Raatchasan fame) took to his Instagram space on Monday and shared a few semi-nude photos to keep up with the trend. To recall, earlier this month, Vijay Deverakonda shared a poster of his upcoming film Liger, which had him also posing semi-nude. The photo had Deverakonda posing with nothing but a bunch of flowers and boxing gloves.

Updates Know about the upcoming projects of Singh

Meanwhile, on the work front, Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture titled Cirkus. Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde will be seen as his co-stars in the upcoming project. The film is slated for Christmas 2022 release. He also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in store.