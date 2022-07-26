Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Cases filed for 'hurting women's sentiments'
The Mumbai Police on Monday received two applications to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women by posting his nude photos online. The complaints were separately filed by a lawyer and an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) at the Chembur Police Station. Read on to know more about the latest development.
- The 83 actor set the Internet on fire as he went naked for a photo shoot for Paper magazine recently.
- In the photos, Singh can be seen posing on a Turkish rug with a bare body.
- Even before Singh shared them on his social media space, the photos went viral.
- And cases against him for posting such photos come as an unexpected twist.
In the complaint, the lawyer has asked for an investigation to know Singh's intention behind posting the pictures. On the other hand, the NGO office-bearer has alleged that Singh offended women's modesty and damaged their feelings through the nude photos. He urged the Information Technology Act and different sections of the Indian Penal Code to be used to register a case against the actor.
Meanwhile, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal (Raatchasan fame) took to his Instagram space on Monday and shared a few semi-nude photos to keep up with the trend. To recall, earlier this month, Vijay Deverakonda shared a poster of his upcoming film Liger, which had him also posing semi-nude. The photo had Deverakonda posing with nothing but a bunch of flowers and boxing gloves.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture titled Cirkus. Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde will be seen as his co-stars in the upcoming project. The film is slated for Christmas 2022 release. He also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in store.