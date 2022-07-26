Entertainment

'Commando' OTT: Vipul Shah launches casting call to finalize lead

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 26, 2022, 11:30 am

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is on the lookout for a male lead for 'Commando' OTT version. (Photo credit: IMDb)

On July 19 it was reported that actor Vidyut Jammwal's Commando franchise will land on Disney+ Hotstar as a full-fledged web series. However, back then it was unclear whether Jammwal would be returning for the franchise to play the male lead again. It has now been confirmed that the makers are on the lookout for an aspiring actor to play the lead. Read on.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the man behind the high-octane action franchise is known for encouraging young and aspiring actors by giving them opportunities to show off their skills.

It is also believed that Shah accelerated Jammwal's career as an action hero by casting him as the male lead in his franchise.

According to IMDb, the Commando franchise is among the highest-rated Bollywood action flicks.

On Monday, Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, which was founded by Shah, put out a post announcing that Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company is conducting open auditions to search for a male lead suitable for Shah's OTT version of Commando. The criteria for the casting included someone who was between the age of 25-30, fluent in the Hindi language, and trained in any martial art.

Further, the production company also specified that those who wish to audition must be physically fit to play the lead. The announcement post informed that any interested candidates would be required to send a clip of their introduction followed by an action reel and a monologue as well by August 5. The audition videos need to be shared with commando2022@mccc.in.

As for Shah's move to convert his franchise into an OTT series, this is the first time that any Bollywood movie would progress on the OTT platform. This surely is a huge feat for the filmmaker. Moreover, the OTT version of the franchise will be more detailed than the films. The show will reportedly focus on Para Special Forces Captain's life, adventure, and mission.