'Stranger Things 4': Everything that could go wrong in Volume-2

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 01, 2022, 11:56 am 2 min read

Theories about 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2. (Photo credit: Netflix Tudum)

We are nearing the release of Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 and a lot is at stake! Volume 1 ended with a lot of cliffhangers and while that suggests that we will see the conclusions soon, judging by the dark tone of the fourth season, we doubt there will be a happy ending. Here's what could go wrong in Volume 2.

#1 Eddie Munson is 010?

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) mentioned his hair was buzzed as a kid, which could be a reference to his time at Hawkins Laboratory. Moreover, we never really got to see 010 nor did we see his death. This does make you think if Munson has any powers, but why else would the makers introduce him if he wouldn't have a big role to play?

#2 Steve Harrington or Munson could die

In the teaser released for Volume 2, we saw a glimpse of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Munson entering the Upside Down with a guitar. We know that Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) was trapped in the Upside Down in Episode 7 so it's possible that Harrington and Munson go back to save her. What if one of them dies in this quest?

#3 Will Byers still being controlled by the Mind Flayer?

Some theories around the second volume suggest that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) might still be controlled by the Mind Flayer, who previously threatened the town of Hawkins. We know Byers has some connection to the Upside Down considering that he was the first one to be sent to the other dimension. Maybe Byers is a vessel for the Mind Flayer to defeat the gang.

#4 Does Jim Hopper's daughter come back?

It was shown that Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) daughter Sarah died due to an illness. What if Hawkins Laboratory is behind the whole show and Sarah was one of the experiments? The notorious lab is known for faking deaths and we know that there were many children used before Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Could Sarah come back? Moreover, will she return as a nemesis?