Entertainment

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer hints at love triangle

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer hints at love triangle

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 01, 2022, 01:53 pm 3 min read

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 17. (Photo credit: Twitter/@PrimeVideo)

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for its upcoming coming-of-age teen romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The show will hit the streaming platform on June 17. The series is based on Jenny Han's 2009 novel of the same name, a The New York Times bestseller. It will be headlined by Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Gavin Casalegno, Rachel Blanchard, and Christopher Briney.

Context Why does this story matter?

The show leverages the popular idea of young adult romance, previously used in shows like Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, and Dawson's Creek.

Author and show's executive producer Han enjoys extreme popularity amongst the youth due to her association with Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before film series.

Due to her massive fanbase, expectations from this eight-part series are similarly high.

Trailer A love triangle set against the backdrop of summer

In the beginning, the protagonist Belly (Tung) introduces viewers to the fateful summer where it all began. Set to the tune of Taylor Swift's This Love, the clip also shows Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno). We get a whiff of a love triangle, when the boys, who have always seen her as a kid, suddenly start looking at her through a romantic lens.

Twitter Post Take a look at the trailer

summer is almost here ☀️#thesummeriturnedpretty premieres june 17, only on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/PKU9GxCFg9 — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) May 31, 2022

Observation Series will appeal to youngsters

With its focus on teenage romance and the lamentable feeling of being stuck at crossroads, the show seems tailor-made for youngsters. With a blend of friendship, fun, dance, and romance, it looks like a proper cocktail and will possibly pack a punch. The three lead actors' performance is especially noteworthy since we see them communicating through their eyes in parts of the trailer.

Synopsis Apart from romance, show to focus on inter-generational relationships

The show, touted to be a multi-generational drama, "hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship," says the synopsis. The series is also set to zoom in on young adult issues like first love, first heartbreak, and "the magic of that one perfect summer."

Cast, crew Meet the team behind the show

Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott are also part of the cast. In addition to developing the show, Han also penned the pilot episode and is a showrunner with Gabrielle Stanton. It is being bankrolled by Amazon Studios and Wiip Productions. Erica Dunton will direct three episodes, while Jeff Chan and Jesse Peretz will helm two episodes each.