'Jhund' and 'The Matrix Resurrections' finally hitting OTT next month

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 22, 2022, 12:23 pm 2 min read

'Jhund' is a sports drama, while 'The Matrix Resurrections' is a sci-fi outing

Jhund and The Matrix Resurrections are finally hitting the OTT space next month! Jhund is a sports drama starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It will release on ZEE5 on May 6, while The Matrix Resurrections is hitting Amazon Prime Video after six days on May 12. Both the films sadly failed to mint money at the box office despite getting favorable reviews from critics.

Why does this story matter?

At the BO, Jhund and The Matrix Resurrections couldn't perform due to factors like box office clashes, low screen count and less promotions.

Jhund, being an Indian outing and having Bachchan in lead, still got promoted. The Matrix Resurrections lacked that as well and also suffered because of Pushpa and 83.

But, people still want to watch these flicks, so this is great news!

Nagraj Manjule's debut Bollywood directorial

Jhund narrates the story of Vijay Barse (Bachchan), a retired sports teacher from Nagpur who starts a slum soccer movement in his town. The biographical sports drama is filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's Hindi debut directorial. Manjule is known for Marathi films like Sairat and Fandry. He has produced this Bollywood movie along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, and Meenu Aroraa.

Know about 'The Matrix Resurrections'

On the other hand, The Matrix Resurrections is a Hollywood science fiction actioner produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski. Sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003), it is the fourth part in the Matrix film franchise. The film has Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson reprising their roles of Neo, Trinity, Niobe, and The Merovingian, respectively, from the original trilogy.

'The Matrix Resurrections': New cast members, streaming details

The new additions to The Matrix Resurrections cast are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The film hits Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. To note, it had already hit HBO Max alongside its theatrical release, but since the streaming platform isn't available in India, viewers had to wait till now.