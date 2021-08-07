Amitabh, Shraddha, Sonakshi to team up for Independence Day project?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 09:44 pm

Bollywood artists are coming together for a music video for Independence Day

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Shraddha Kapoor are among a few Bollywood celebrities who have reportedly teamed up for an Independence Day project. Music label Dhamaka Records recently shared a post on social media about their debut single, featuring blurry faces. It further asked netizens to guess the celebrities. Padmini Kolhapure, Priyaank Sharma, and producer Paras Mehta launched the music label last year.

Details

Lata Mangeshkar, Tara Sutaria said to be part of it

Fans have guessed almost all the featured celebrities and are super excited about the venture. According to reports, Big B, Sinha, Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria are among the actors who would participate in the project. Renowned singers—Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, and Kailash Kher—are also said to be part of it. They are apparently collaborating on a song to celebrate Independence Day on August 15.

Post

This is how you can be the lucky winner

Dhamaka Records's post featured blurry figures surrounded by the colors of the Indian National flag. And Hum Hindustani is written on the image, which might be the song's title. One lucky winner, who will guess the celebrities' names right, will be selected for the label's future song production. Reportedly, the project is helmed by Sharma, who is "the silent face behind this unique project."

Instagram Post

Guess the celebrities featured this post

Instagram post A post shared by dhamakarecords on August 7, 2021 at 6:59 pm IST

Independence Day Theme

Tiger Shroff releasing a patriotic music video, too

Another music video is set to follow the same theme. Titled Vande Mataram, it features Tiger Shroff, who released its teaser Saturday. Crooned by the Heropanti actor, the 40-second clip looks fantastic where Shroff shows his flexible moves on the top of a mountain, on a runway, naval warship, and next to the Bandra-Worli sea link. The full video will release on August 10.

Instagram Post

Watch Shroff's 'Vande Mataram' teaser here

Instagram post A post shared by tigerjackieshroff on August 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm IST

Movies

Independence Day week: 'Shershaah,' 'Bhuj,' 'Netrikann' to release

We are not just celebrating Independence Day with songs, but also movies. While Amazon Prime Video is premiering Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah on August 12, Disney+ Hotstar will show Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India the next day. While both these movies are set to the theme of patriotism and war, Nayathara's Netrikann (August 13) deals with a different kind of freedom and battle.