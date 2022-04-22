Entertainment

5 South Indian films to watch on OTT this weekend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 22, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

'Antakshari' is on SonyLIV, while 'Oh My doG' is streaming on Prime

The weekend is a day away! This is the time when we want to watch movies that have hit the various digital platforms in recent times. So, to help you with the search and ensure that you have an enjoyable weekend, we have prepared a list of new OTT releases, focusing on South Indian movies. Let us check out the top five titles.

#1 'Oh My doG'

Oh My doG, starring Arun Vijay, Vijayakumar and Arnav Vijay, hit Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the Tamil film revolves around Arjun (10) and his blind pet dog, Simba. The feel-good entertainer has Vinay Rai as the main antagonist. In our review for Oh My doG, we have pitched it as a movie that you can watch with your family.

#2 'Ghani'

Ghani hits the OTT space on April 22 (Friday). The Telugu sports drama has Varun Tej as an aspiring boxer, Suniel Shetty as his coach and Upendra as his father. Saiee Manjrekar is the female lead. This drama revolves around Ghani who had quit the game due to a childhood trauma. How he overcomes that forms the story. It streams on aha.

#3 'Antakshari'

Antakshari, a Malayalam film, is currently streaming on SonyLIV. It revolves around a police inspector (Saiju Kurup), and his peculiar interest toward the musical game of Antakshari. Vipin Das, best known for his critically acclaimed film Mudhugauv, is at the helm. Jeethu Joseph, who set a milestone for the Indian film industry with his taut thrillers Drishyam and Drishyam 2, is presenting this film.

#4 'Manmatha Leelai'

Manmatha Leelai is up next. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, it stars Oh My Kadavule actor Ashok Selvan and Samyuktha Hegde. The adult comedy is now out on aha Tamil branch after its theatrical release on April 1. Manmatha Leelai is about Sathya, who lacks motivation to do anything fruitful in life, but has an unending sexual desire and thus has multiple illicit relationships.

#4 'Selfie'

GV Prakash's Tamil film Selfie arrived on the OTT platform aha on April 14, exactly two weeks after its theatrical release on April 1. It marked the directorial debut of Mathi Maaran. Also starring director Gautham Vasudev Menon in a pivotal role, Selfie has Varsha Bollamma as the leading lady. It is about a college-going youth busting an underground college admissions racket in Chennai.