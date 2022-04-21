Entertainment

'Oh My doG' review: Watch only for Arnav, the husky

'Oh My doG' review: Watch only for Arnav, the husky

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 21, 2022, 01:59 pm 3 min read

'Oh My doG' hit Amazon Prime Video on Thursday

Oh My doG is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring three generations of actors from the same family — Vijaykumar, his son Arun Vijay and his grandson Arnav Vijay — the Sarov Shanmugam-directorial has been banked by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment. Over all, it is a decent watch and Arnav's bond with the dog stands out. Here's our detailed review.

Story What is 'Oh My doG' all about?

Oh My doG is an endearing tale of a little boy who loves animals and anything related to nature. Thus, when he finds an abandoned puppy Simba, he promptly adopts it. How he convinces his parents and a very grumpy grandfather to make Simba their family member, and how he trains the dog despite it being blind, forms the rest of the story.

Performance Arnav (10) steals the show

As far as the performances go, debutant Arnav as Arjun is the star. His sequences with Simba are especially adorable. At 10, the potential he shows is promising. We do hope he continues to be an actor. Arun as his father delivers a neat performance. Him acting caustically out of peer pressure makes him so relatable. Vijaykumar, despite being a veteran, has surprisingly underperformed.

Personal Special note to the super-cute puppy!

The Siberian Husky that plays the role of Simba is a treat for all the eyes! Even if you do not like canines, you will love this furball. We would like to salute the trainer who has done a tremendously good job here.

Negative What's lacking? A strong main antagonist

The antagonist, Fernando (Vinay Rai), disappoints you from frame one. Even his introduction scene is riddled with clichés. We understand Shanmugam wanted to establish him as a devil and hence included scenes of him electrocuting his employees and enjoying when he sees his high-bred dogs in captivity. But, these look rather juvenile. Fernando's two sidekicks are also supposed to be funny, but in vain.

Positives Emotional moments have worked out well

Apart from Arnav and the dog's performances, the film gains points for its emotional quotient. The portion where Arjun and his schoolmates save money for Simba's eye operation is touching. Even the training montages of Simba is a delight to watch. The film has a strong message against animal cruelty and the director delivers it in a (thankfully) non-preachy manner. Take a bow, sir!

Information Dog lovers, don't miss this film

Despite its flaws, Oh My doG should not be missed. It is a clean family drama and is a must watch for especially those who have furry friends. Verdict: We are going with 3 out of 5 stars for the Tamil film.