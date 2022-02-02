Entertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shifted to May, 'Jhund' gets March slot

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shifted to May, 'Jhund' gets March slot

Written by Nilesh Rao Feb 02, 2022, 08:59 pm 2 min read

While 'Jhund' is a sports drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a horror comedy

On Wednesday, makers of two much-awaited films announced their release dates. While the first is Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the other one is Amitabh Bachchan's much-delayed sports drama Jhund. The horror comedy will hit theaters on May 20, as against its original date of March 25, while Jhund is set to release in cinema halls on March 4. Cinephiles, now start celebrating!

Context Why does the story matter?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 underwent date change to avert clash with RRR, which is poised for a March 25 outing, just days after Holi.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features Telugu superstars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead parts and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

Given the huge buzz around RRR, it's a wise move by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers.

Details 'Jhund' has been directed by Nagraj Manjule

Coming back to Jhund, it is Bachchan's first release this year. Directed by Sairat helmer Nagraj Manjule, the biographical sports film will follow the life of Vijay Barse (Bachchan), a Nagpur resident and founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Rinku Rajguru, one of the lead actors in Sairat, will also appear in the film. National Award winning duo of Ajay-Atul has composed the music.

Information Akshay Kumar-led 'Bachchan Pandey' arrives 15 days after 'Jhund'

Just 15 days after Jhund, we will see the arrival of Akshay Kumar-led Bachchan Pandey. Alongside dropping two brand new posters for the film on January 18, the superstar announced his gangster persona will greet fans on March 18, 2022 (Holi). Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Pankaj Tripathi are his co-actors. The film has been inspired by Tamil movie Jigarthanda.

Fact Know all about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Aaryan's first release of 2022. He was last in Dhamaka, a Netflix film. While his performance was appreciated, the execution was criticized. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, and Rajesh Sharma in its cast. Vidya Balan will reportedly reprise her character of Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, prequel to the Aaryan-starrer.