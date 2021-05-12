No more Amitabh Bachchan's blog posts? Superstar hints at that

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 03:41 pm

Amitabh Bachchan says he might stop writing blogs

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing personal and professional updates through his blog for more than a decade now. We often get a glimpse inside his thought process as well. However, that might stop soon. In one of his recent entries, the legend has written about how fan interactions on his blog posts have reduced, and that there is a "need to stop or disappear."

Comments initially were between 500-1000, now reduced to 'meagre' 100

The Deewar actor came to the conclusion that he needs to stop writing from the dwindling number of comments he has been receiving off late. "SO..many observe that the comments when it all started on DAY 1 for several DAYS were in the 500 to over a thousand at times and now rest at the very best to around a meagre 100," he wrote.

Details

'Today's generation does not have the time for long posts'

Stating "I write far too much," Bachchan mentioned many people of today's generation might not have time for long blogs, and prefer instant social media updates. He then assessed the pros and cons of both formats, pointing out how millions enjoy the reach on platforms like Twitter and Facebook, and that they have "more exciting" values. Why is he still penning the blog then?

Baring thoughts

'Connect even with the ONE is the draw I value'

It seems the question doesn't have an easy answer, and even Bachchan is at a loss of words here. "Except that the connect even with the ONE is the draw that I value..because that is how it all began...just the 1 (one) response, which then drew more," the 78-year-old wrote. He hasn't given any official date yet.

Contribution

He revealed to have adopted two kids recently

Separately, it was recently reported that Bachchan had donated Rs. 2 crore to a COVID-19 care center. Details about it were shared on the blog too. He had also drawn a timeline of the ventilators, oxygen concentrators that he had ordered for the facility. It was also reported yesterday that Big B has adopted two kids who lost their parents in the pandemic recently.