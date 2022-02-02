Entertainment

Sunil Grover doing 'absolutely fine' after heart operation: Hospital sources

Written by Nilesh Rao Feb 02, 2022, 07:51 pm 2 min read

Sunil Grover underwent heart operation at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai

Ace comedian-actor Sunil Grover underwent a heart surgery on January 27 and is currently recuperating at the Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, said reports. The 44-year-old performer, last seen in ZEE5 original black comedy series Sunflower, "is absolutely fine now." According to a hospital source, Grover "should be discharged soon. We can't divulge any more information about his health." We wish him speedy recovery!

Information Grover finished shooting in Pune before visiting hospital

Grover was reportedly diagnosed with blockages in heart for which he was admitted for operation. Before dashing off to the hospital, he was filming for a web series in Pune. "He finished the shoot like an absolute professional and left for his treatment. He had blockages in his heart but he still shot a few scenes and completed his commitment," a source told News18.

Reaction I pray he recovers fast, says 'huge fan' Simi Garewal

There has been no confirmation from Grover's side till now. As soon as this news surfaced, his "huge fan" Simi Garewal tweeted, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast..He has a formidable talent..I'm a huge fan!!" Content creator and journalist Viral Bhayani wished him luck, too.

Career Grover became popular for acts in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Grover attained fame with his acts of Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show. He left it after a fight with its host, Kapil Sharma. The comedian then appeared in Kanpur Wale Khuranas that had Aparshakti Khurana as host, but it went off air soon. He eventually focused his attention on his acting career having appeared in films like Bharat.

Projects He was last seen in 'Sunflower'

As mentioned before, Grover last appeared in Sunflower. Directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen, Super 30), it featured stellar actors like Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sonal Jha, and Shonali Nagrani. In our review, we had written, "Grover, tasked to lead the series and its absurdities, is masterly funny and does not overstep the drama quotient." He will next be seen in an Atlee-directorial.