Ajith-led 'Valimai' set for a massive clash with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 02, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

'Valimai,' directed by H Vinoth, has Ajith Kumar as a cop

The new release date of Valimai is here! The Ajith Kumar-led actioner is set to scorch the big screens in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada on February 24. While announcing the date, its producer Boney Kapoor wrote, "The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide." Interestingly, it releases a day before Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Context Why does the story matter?

AK's last film Viswasam released in 2019, so his fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action for over three years now.

Valimai had hit production brakes many times and then the COVID-19 crisis delayed it further.

Now when the situation has become somewhat normal and the buzz around the film is humongous, it's best not to hold the movie back anymore.

Fight 'Valimai' to clash with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

If COVID-19 or any other factor doesn't impact Valimai's release, it will face a tough fight with Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has Alia Bhatt in lead. And like almost every Bhansali venture, this film too has been mounted on a high scale and hence, its promotions will be top-notch. But since both the movies belong to different genres, we expect both to do well.

Details Know about the story, cast and crew of the actioner

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, has Huma Qureshi as the leading lady, while Kartikeya Gummakonda will the main antagonist. The story will follow Arjun (Kumar) and his mission to bust a gang of violent bikers who were involved in heinous crimes. Kapoor has bankrolled the project alongside Zee Studios. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer while Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.

On Wednesday, makers of many other films announced their release dates. Like, the much-awaited Telugu film Radhe Shyam got a March 11 date, exactly a fortnight ahead of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Then, Amitabh Bachchan's much-delayed sports drama Jhund finally will hit theaters on March 4. To avert clash with RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 underwent a release date change and settled for a May outing.