Prabhas-led 'Radhe Shyam' to hit theaters two weeks before 'RRR'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 02, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

'Radhe Shyam' has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar

After RRR, Acharya, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, it is now the turn of another Telugu big-budgeter to get a release date. Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, will hit the marquee on March 11, 2022. This means the magnum opus will get a premiere exactly a fortnight before SS Rajamouli's RRR and a week before Holi. In gist, it faces no competition yet.

Radhe Shyam was scheduled to hit theaters on January 14 but due to COVID-19, makers postponed its release.

On January 31, after the RRR team announced its premiere date, makers of other big-banner projects made adjustments to their theatrical outings, thus ensuring every film gets released after a gap.

And, Radhe Shyam being the first to get released proves the confidence attached to it.

Along with the new date, Prabhas and others shared a new poster that shows a shipwreck in the middle of a turbulent ocean on a stormy and rainy night. "Witness the biggest war between love and destiny. 11.03. 2022. Worldwide in theaters," was written on the poster, indicating that the love story will not be smooth. It will rather be a tragic one.

In Radhe Shyam, Prabhas plays a palmist and Hegde a doctor. Such is the buzz around the film that right after its release got delayed, an OTT giant reportedly offered Rs. 400cr for a digital premiere but the makers refused. On Republic Day, while wishing their followers online, the cast and crew attached to Radhe Shyam reiterated that it'll get a theatrical release only.

As far as the film's OTT release is concerned, there's no confirmation on the platform yet but speculations are heavily tilting toward Netflix. If that happens, Radhe Shyam (Hindi) might be another money churner for the streaming giant. However, previous reports had suggested Amazon Prime Video may bag the rights. Its South Indian versions—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada—will be shown on ZEE5, reports said.