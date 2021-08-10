When Amitabh Bachchan 'fluffed his lines' during a college play

Thakore recalls Bachchan as being shy, a well-mannered, very tall and very thin young man

Amitabh Bachchan "fluffed his lines" while performing a play during his Delhi University days and had among others his mother Teji as the audience that day. Veteran theater personality Dolly Thakore recalls this in her memoir Regrets, None, which looks at the worlds of glamor, fashion, theater, film, and advertising from the 1960s till today.

Performance

Bachchan and Thakore had performed together in an annual play

Thakore, who studied at Miranda House, says she remembers Bachchan, an alumnus of Kirori Mal College, as "being shy and laconic, a well-mannered, very tall and very thin young man." During the annual play once, they both performed in Benn Levy's The Rape of the Belt. She played the role of Antiope, the Queen of the Amazons, and Bachchan played Zeus.

Memoir

Thakore's memoir is full of wit, humor, and candor

She remembers a "photo of all of us lined up for our curtain call. Bachchan's head is bowed, looking steadfastly at the floor." According to Bachchan, it was "because he'd fluffed his lines, and his mother had come to watch." Thakore bares it all in her memoir which is full of wit, humor, and candor.

Details

The book follows Thakore's life and career

The book follows her life and career, growing up in Delhi and an assortment of Air Force stations, getting her start in theater in college, her time in London, involvement with social issues, casting for Gandhi, and filming it across India. The book also includes her career of working in radio, television, and advertising while returning always to her first love, theater.

Topics

She speaks candidly about love, sex, infidelity among other issues

Thakore brings alive another era, the glitz, the glamour, the struggles in her book, published by HarperCollins India. She speaks candidly about love, sex, infidelity, motherhood, commitment, ecstasy, and heartbreaks. She describes in detail how she was raped as casting director for Gandhi and how she was also the unit publicist and PR liaison.

Quote

Thakore is a feminist 'foremother': Executive Editor, HarperCollins India

According to Swati Chopra, executive editor at HarperCollins India, "Thakore is a feminist 'foremother,' who has lived her life completely on her terms, as an uncompromising equal to the men in her life, and by being as unflinchingly honest to her own truth as possible."