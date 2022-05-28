Entertainment

'The Broken News': Newsroom drama marks Sonali Bendre's OTT debut

Written by Isha Sharma May 28, 2022

'The Broken News' will premiere on ZEE5 on June 10. (Photo credit: Twitter/@iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre is the most recent addition to the catalog of Hindi film actors debuting in the streaming space. She is set to make her debut with The Broken News, which will premiere on ZEE5 on June 10. Seasoned OTT actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar will also be seen in the Vinay Waikul directorial. Its trailer was released on Friday. Here's a breakdown.

One of the most successful and bankable yesteryear actors, Bendre has numerous blockbuster titles to her credit, such as Diljale, Sarfarosh, and Sapoot.

Due to her battle with cancer, she has been away from full-fledged roles for quite some time, so fans will be thrilled to see her back after the hiatus.

The Broken News is an adaptation of the British series Press (2018).

Introducing us to the three primary characters in the first frame, the trailer cuts right to the chase and zooms in on the journalists. Bendre (47) plays Amina Qureshi, a strong-headed woman who epitomizes morality and emphasizes the importance of "delivering fair and unbiased news." She is joined by Radha Bhargav (Pilgaonkar), a fellow journalist who seems to be mired in a terrorism controversy.

Dipankar Sanyal (Ahlawat) starkly contradicts Qureshi, with his utmost focus on sensationalizing news, bending facts, and making things intentionally murky. While Qureshi stands for everything ethical, Sanyal, with his focus on ruling the TRP charts and "delivering stories and not news," is the exact opposite. With Bhargava (Pilgaonkar) stuck between these polar opposites, who will eventually emerge victorious in this battle of wits?

In an interview, Bendre shed light on what made her sign the BBC Studio project. She said, "I connected with the concept as soon as I heard it as it's so relevant for the times we're living in. I'm so excited to share what we've created," reported News18. The actor also acknowledged that the entire team made her return to acting a seamless experience.