Entertainment

'Forensic' teaser: Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey starrer promises slow-burn thriller

'Forensic' teaser: Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey starrer promises slow-burn thriller

Written by Isha Sharma May 21, 2022, 06:04 pm 3 min read

'Forensic' will hit ZEE5 on June 24. (Photo credit: Twitter/@SohamRockstrEnt)

The makers of ZEE5's upcoming psychological thriller Forensic dropped the first teaser on Friday. The suspense thriller is a remake of a 2020 Malayalam film, also titled Forensic. This Vishal Furia directorial will be headlined by Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey, while Rohit Roy, Prachi Desai, and Vindu Dara Singh will lend additional support. The film will most likely premiere on June 24.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vishal Furia (Lapachhapi, Chhorii) is back to the genre he enjoys extreme prowess in, i.e., suspense thrillers.

Both Apte and Massey are lauded for their out-of-the-park performances, so it will be interesting to see their maiden association.

Massey's last film, Love Hostel, co-starring Sanya Malhotra, had also premiered on Zee5.

Notably, Massey and Furia had earlier collaborated on Disney Hotstar's Criminal Justice.

Teaser Darkness dominates each frame

The teaser begins on an intense note as we hear an exasperated Megha Sharma's (Apte) voice, asking her colleague about a case. She jumps out of her skin after discovering a young girl's body, still wearing a birthday cap, accentuating the story's unflinchingly dark undertones. She is joined by forensic expert Johnny Khanna (Massey), who helps untie the case's convoluted knots.

Observation Use of 'Happy Birthday' tune to evoke thrill is genius

The 1:12-minute-long teaser flips between delightful and despondent moments, switching back and forth between the birthday party and the crime scenes. The teaser is soaked in an ominous sense of foreboding and seems to deal with dark and grievous themes. The traditional Happy Birthday song that echoes in the background carries a sinister tone, soon turning into a harbinger of something evil.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser here

Statement Furia described 'Forensic' as 'a taut thriller'

Sharing his thoughts on the thriller, Furia had earlier commented that it will surprise and shock viewers. "With accomplished actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte at the top of their game, I have managed to give my best to ensure a thrilling ride throughout," he said. Massey had also mentioned that it was the gravitas-laden script that propelled him to sign the film instantly.

Cast, crew Know the crew behind 'Forensic'

The script has been penned down by Adhir Bhat (Bandish Bandits) and Ajit Jagtap (Bali), while Vishal Kapoor (Attack) is credited with developing the screenplay. It is backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited, Hunar Mukut, Deepak Mukut, Varun Bagla, and Mansi Bagla. White Clap Studios' Prashant Thakur has looked after the film's VFX, while Anshul Chobey (Kal Ho Naa Ho) is the cinematographer.