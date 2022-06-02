Entertainment

Bollywood, Tollywood or Mollywood: What to watch this weekend?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 02, 2022, 06:49 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the latest addition of new movies on various OTT platforms.

It's showering new releases. And since the weekend is here, we have come up with a fresh list of movies that you can add to your bucket list. From the recently released Sarkaru Vaari Paata to the box officer monster KGF: Chapter 2, this week we have a mixed bag of new movies that you can choose from. Let's dive in.

#1 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the big screens on May 12 after a long delay. And now, it's arriving on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis. Directed by Parasuram, the film has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and Samuthirakani as the antagonist. It follows a money lender's fight to fill up loopholes in India's banking system.

#2 'Jana Gana Mana'

Malayalam film Jana Gana Mana starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is now available on the OTT giant Netflix. Also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role, the film is directed by Dino Jose Antony and it hit the theaters on April 28. The film has an ensemble cast of talented actors including Shammi Thilakan, Raja Krishnamoorthy, Pasupathy, and Azhagam Perumal.

#3 'Runway 34'

After its theatrical premiere on April 29, aviation thriller Runway 34 directed by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. Regular Prime subscribers will get to watch the film from June 24. Inspired by true incidents, the film follows the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna (Devgn). The film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

#4 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Last week, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 debuted on Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis. And now, the film is set to be available for all the Prime subscribers from Friday. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-packed entertainer also has Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, while Sanjay Dutt plays the main antagonist. The film had a theatrical premiere on April 14.