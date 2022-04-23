Entertainment

CBFC awards U/A certification for 'Runway 34', 'Acharya', 'Doctor Strange'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 23, 2022, 09:04 pm 3 min read

Know all about the CBFC ratings of upcoming films.

Moviemakers have recently been on a spree of releasing new films. A number of films from different sectors are gearing up for release in the coming days. These include much-awaited movies like Runway 34, Acharya, and Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. These films have recently been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), too. Here's more on their CBFC certifications.

Context Why does this story matter?

Before watching any film, it is important to know the movie's certification by the CBFC.

This is even more crucial given all three projects mentioned above are among the most-awaited ones.

While Marvel fans are waiting for Doctor Strange, Bollywood's talk of the town is Runway 34.

And, the Telugu audience is waiting with bated breath for Acharya's release.

#1 'Runway 34' was cleared with no cuts

Ajay Devgn is ready with his next directorial, Runway 34, in which he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Runway 34 is scheduled to hit cinemas on April 29 and has been certified U/A by the film certification board. To add to its credits, Devgn's home production has been cleared with no cuts and it will have a 2:28-hour-long runtime.

#2 'Doctor Strange' is the shortest Marvel movie in three years

Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, another much-anticipated flick, has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate. It is scheduled for a May 6 release. There have been no audio or visual cuts for this movie, too. With a runtime of two hours and six minutes, it might be the shortest Marvel film to hit theaters in the last three years!

#3 'Acharya' is gearing up for release on April 29

Down south, it is Chiranjeevi's Acharya that has hogged the attention of cinephiles. The Koratala Siva directorial, which has set a release date of April 29, has bagged a U/A certificate with a runtime of two hours and 34 minutes. The socio-political actioner also has Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan Teja—who is fresh off the humongous success of SS Rajamouli's extravaganza, RRR—in a pivotal role.

Information Know more about the upcoming releases

Devgn has created the upcoming aviation thriller based on a true story of a 2015 Doha-Kochi flight that had a close shave. Speaking of close shaves, superhero Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be seen reeling from the consequences of his time-bending actions in Multiverse of Madness. Lastly, the social drama Acharya will mark Chiranjeevi's return to cinemas after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).