'Indian Police Force': Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty's Sidharth Malhotra-starrer
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is taking his cop universe digital with a web series titled Indian Police Force headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. Now, it has been revealed that actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra will play a pivotal role in the series. A new poster featuring her in a fierce avatar wielding a weapon was also shared. Shetty is co-producing the project alongside Amazon Prime Video.
- One can say with no doubt that Shetty is a successful director who has done a series of hit cop dramas.
- All his four cop movies, Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, are fan-favorite ventures.
- Malhotra became a breakout OTT star after the success of his last release, Shershaah.
- And now, the addition of Shetty Kundra makes the project all the more exciting.
Shetty welcomed Shetty Kundra onboard with a picture of her in an all-black ensemble with a fire blazing in the background. He wrote, "WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases, and YES! Flying Cars...INDIAN POLICE FORCE #FilmingNow (sic)." Indian Police Force marks both Shetty Kundra and Shetty's OTT debut; its production is currently underway.
Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time🔥Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King #RohitShetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming!🇮🇳👮♀️🚔💪 @SidMalhotra @PrimeVideoIN @RSPicturez #ShilpaShettyJoinsIndianPoliceForce #IndianPoliceForce pic.twitter.com/1JwOODKFZb— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 23, 2022
Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to express her excitement over being part of the eight-episode action series. She wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez (sic)." She was most recently seen in Hungama 2, a direct OTT release.
Speaking about the project, Shetty said that he has been working on it for years and it will be a story that will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers. The director last set the box office on fire with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which collected Rs. 196cr—no mean feat considering in recent times, dubbed south Indian films have been taking over a chunk of the business.