Entertainment

'Indian Police Force': Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty's Sidharth Malhotra-starrer

'Indian Police Force': Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty's Sidharth Malhotra-starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 23, 2022, 07:58 pm 2 min read

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has collaborated with Sidharth Malhotra for a web series.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is taking his cop universe digital with a web series titled Indian Police Force headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. Now, it has been revealed that actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra will play a pivotal role in the series. A new poster featuring her in a fierce avatar wielding a weapon was also shared. Shetty is co-producing the project alongside Amazon Prime Video.

Context Why does this story matter?

One can say with no doubt that Shetty is a successful director who has done a series of hit cop dramas.

All his four cop movies, Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, are fan-favorite ventures.

Malhotra became a breakout OTT star after the success of his last release, Shershaah.

And now, the addition of Shetty Kundra makes the project all the more exciting.

Details Director welcomed Shetty Kundra with her first-look image

Shetty welcomed Shetty Kundra onboard with a picture of her in an all-black ensemble with a fire blazing in the background. He wrote, "WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases, and YES! Flying Cars...INDIAN POLICE FORCE #FilmingNow (sic)." Indian Police Force marks both Shetty Kundra and Shetty's OTT debut; its production is currently underway.

Twitter Post Take a look at the poster here

Quote Excited Shilpa 'ready to set OTT platform on fire'

Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to express her excitement over being part of the eight-episode action series. She wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez (sic)." She was most recently seen in Hungama 2, a direct OTT release.

Facts A story with no geographic, linguistic barriers

Speaking about the project, Shetty said that he has been working on it for years and it will be a story that will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers. The director last set the box office on fire with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which collected Rs. 196cr—no mean feat considering in recent times, dubbed south Indian films have been taking over a chunk of the business.