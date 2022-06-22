Entertainment

'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 trailer out: All we know

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 22, 2022, 12:44 pm 3 min read

The trailer for 'Stranger Things 4' was released. (Photo credit: Twitter/@Stranger_Things)

Grab your Eggos! The official trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 was dropped on Tuesday evening and it acts as the perfect dramatic appetizer for the much-awaited finale! While we give you a breakdown of the new trailer, we've also got interesting bits to give you a glimpse at what's about to unravel! Spoilers are ahead if you've not watched Volume 1 yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 dropped on May 27 on Netflix.

Now, the last two episodes of the mega season will release on July 1 and they are going to pack loads of action and emotion!

As informed by the makers, the eighth episode's duration will be around an hour whereas the ninth episode will be around two hours and thirty minutes long!

Trailer Did Vecna already win the battle?

The 1:54-minute-long trailer is absolutely chilling and has a sense of defeat looming over it. Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) asserts to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) that her friends aren't prepared for the fight and that "Hawkins will fall." Antagonist Vecna is determined to take down the gang and going by the trailer and his eerie voiceover, he already seems to have won the battle.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

LET’S DO THIS.

st4 vol 2. july 1. only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/18lq9wxTbp — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 21, 2022

Observation What can we expect from Volume 2?

The eighth episode will most likely pick up from where the seventh episode ended, with Nancy (Natalia Dyer) trying to escape Vecna. The Duffer brothers had informed us that there won't be a "reset button" this time so it's likely that they will kill off one of the characters. Eleven will also finally use her powers to try and defeat her old archnemesis.

Quote Finale will 'punch you right in the heart'

The director of the series, Shawn Levy recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and informed that "having seen both those finale episodes, they are as emotional as they are cinematic." "Holy sh*t, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that's what I'll say about that," he went on to say.

Teaser We're about to learn much more about Vecna

Jamie Cambell Bower (Vecna) revealed in an interview, "I think what you will see is more of the human aspect of Vecna." "There's a huge, great, cool thing you see as well! You still witness a bit more of an evolution—quite a bit more of an evolution—particularly for Vecna and Henry [Creel] to Vecna," he added. We're counting down the days to July 1!