'Cobra Kai' S5: Trailer, release date, cast and more details

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 06, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

'Cobra Kai' S5 is dropping in September, confirms Netflix (Photo credit: Netflix.com)

The epic fight for the soul of the Valley continues! An action-packed teaser for the fifth season of Cobra Kai has been released by the makers. To note, the same was first launched at the Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass event, a part of Netflix Is A Joke festival being held in LA currently. The platform also shared first looks of the show.

Cobra Kai is one of the very few retro-action franchises that continue being popular, relevant, and draws an audience across a broad age bracket.

Its initial two seasons were released on YouTube Red, the subscription-based platform of YouTube.

Netflix took over from the third season in 2020 and received spectacular response, thus ordering the next two seasons.

Cobra Kai season four premiered last December.

In the trailer, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expands the Cobra Kai karate and introduces "a whole valley of full dojos." Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) form an ally to take down Silver. Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) look for neighbor Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) who is in search of his biological father.

Irrespective of LaRusso's plan, Silver warns him that he was "playing with fire." Toguchi steps in to respond, "And I am gasoline!" A few seconds later, Silver is seen in a steam-filled room, sinisterly whispering, "I told you not to play with fire." And, like every other Cobra Kai trailer, this one too is packed with a bunch of epic action sequences!

Our New Year’s tradition just got bumped up a few months. Cobra Kai Season 5 drops Sept 9, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/zwV47yCG5z — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) May 6, 2022

Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg have written and executive produced via Counterbalance Entertainment. Zabka, Macchio, Hollywood star Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Susan Ekins are the other executive producers. Cobra Kai season five also stars Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, and Martin Kove. It will exclusively premiere on Netflix from September 9, 2022.