Netflix's 'God's Favorite Idiot' trailer introduces the least likely hero

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 08, 2022, 11:51 am 2 min read

Netflix's latest 'Gad's favorite idiot' hails an unlikely hero (Photo credit: Netflix)

Ben Falcone is the (awkward) angel chosen by God who, well, glows! Netflix has released the trailer for God's Favorite Idiot that stars Falcone and his wife, actor-creator Melissa McCarthy, in the lead. The eight-episode series will unfold to show how Clark Thompson's (Falcone) uneventful life changes forever when he is struck by lightning. God's Favorite Idiot will stream on Netflix from June 15.

Context Why does this story matter?

McCarthy has appeared in several comedy dramas before that have been well received.

She has also won many accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, and the actor has been nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards as well.

Her presence in the series alongside her filmmaker-comedian husband Falcone guarantees God's Favorite Idiot will pack numerous comedic scenes and many laughs, too!

Trailer Who would believe a whacky story?

In the trailer, Thompson gets struck by lightning and the incident is witnessed by Amily (McCarthy). "I saw something crazy last night," she tells her colleagues, trying to narrate the scene which is, of course, hard to believe. "Clark (their coworker) was glowing," she tells them. A few seconds into the trailer, we find out Thompson is chosen by God to save the world.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Saving the world from Satan herself is a team effort.



Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, and Leslie Bibb star in God’s Favorite Idiot, premiering June 15pic.twitter.com/IF6BGwUYWU — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2022

Details Thompson learns about God's plan

Thompson, along with his colleagues, tries to study the reason for the glowing and what it means to be chosen by God. We also see biblical characters like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and an angel (Yanic Truesdale) who appears to inform Thompson about God's big plan. The trailer reveals that Thompson has to fight Satan and his glowing powers will help him.

Cast Details about the cast and crew

In addition to Falcone, Truesdale, and McCarthy, the upcoming comedy series also stars actors Kevin Dunn, Leslie Bibb, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, and Ana Scotney. Netflix's God's Favorite Idiot is executive produced by Falcone and McCarthy under their banner On The Day. Michael McDonald is the director of the comedy series and he also serves as an executive producer.