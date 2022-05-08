Entertainment

'Last Breath': Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu lead real-life inspired thriller

'Last Breath': Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu lead real-life inspired thriller

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 08, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

'Last Breath' journeys the real-life rescue of a diver stranded under the sea.

Hollywood actors Woody Harrelson, Djimon Hounsou, and Simu Liu are reportedly set to headline Last Breath. The film is directed by Alex Parkinson who previously co-directed the titular documentary along with Richard da Costa, as per Deadline. Similar to films like Apollo 13 and The Perfect Storm, Last Breath will narrate a nail-biting rescue mission that could have easily taken a tragic turn.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film Last Breath tells the real-life story of saturation diver Chris Lemons who repaired oil rig structures.

On one of his missions, Lemons was left stranded 100m down the North Sea.

A computer failure set his boat to drift away and cut off his oxygen supply as well.

The diver's rescue mission is considered to be a harrowing yet miraculous one.

Film Everything at stake, time running out

Coming to the film, here, the diver's cord will get snapped due to bad weather, also causing equipment failure on the ship. With only five minutes of oxygen left, the diver has to hold off for at least thirty minutes to be rescued. Last Breath will narrate the miraculous rescue that required everyone involved to use every instinct in a moment of total chaos.

Details Here's what director had to say about movie

"It's all about the group of people [the diver] works with, coming together as a collective, overcoming insurmountable odds to complete an impossible rescue," Parkinson told Deadline. He added the film "touches on a lot of ideas; the strength of the human spirit, and the ability to hang on as well." Interestingly, the rescue will play out in real-time in the film, per Parkinson.

Crew Details about the film's cast and crew

Liu's character (Dave Yuasa) will reportedly execute the rescue. The person playing Lemons will be cast soon and other characters are yet to be announced. Mitchell LaFortune penned the script. It's produced by Paul and David Brooks via Early Bird Productions, Stewart le Maréchal, Al Morrow, Anna Mohr-Pietsch, and Jeremy Plager. It will be presented to buyers at the Cannes Film Market this month.