Entertainment

After 'Reacher,' Alan Ritchson signs a 3-movie deal with Amazon

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 07, 2022, 11:10 pm 2 min read

Alan Ritchson will be seen in many more Amazon Prime Video titles! (Photo credit: Amazon.com)

Following the success of Reacher starring Alan Ritchson, Amazon Prime Video has signed a three-movie deal with the actor. No details of the projects or release dates from the contract have been announced yet. In addition, the streaming giant already renewed the hit series Reacher for a second season. We look forward to the exciting films coming from this contract. More details inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ritchson appears as Jack Reacher in the series Reacher on Prime Video.

The series, based on the books by Lee Child, found a place among Prime Video's top five most-binged original series ever in the US and globally as well.

Impressed by the way Reacher captivated audiences, Amazon renewed the series for its second season just three days after its release on February 4.

Statement Here's what Ritchson had to say about Amazon deal

In an interview, Ritchson spoke about the Amazon deal and his aspirations as an actor. "My goal is to bring stories to life that unite global audiences," the Titans star said. He also mentioned that the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, and the team have a "keen eye for broadly compelling projects" that they aim to bring to "more eyes than anyone else."

Quote 'Ritchson played a huge role' behind success of 'Reacher'

Speaking about the hit series Reacher, Salke said that the show has "exceeded our wildest expectations." She also added that Ritchson's "captivating performance" played "a huge role in the show's success." "We could not be more thrilled to continue growing our relationship and to share what is sure to be more brilliant performances with our global Prime Video audience," the Amazon Studios executive concluded.

Movies Look at actor's career and upcoming projects

Ritchson, who is also a writer, producer, and director, has many commendable credits in addition to Reacher. The actor will soon be seen in an upcoming drama by Lionsgate, Ordinary Angels. He will star alongside actress Hilary Swank. Ritchson previously made his directorial debut for Lionsgate with Dark Web: Cicada 3301. The 37-year-old also had a multi-year run with Titans on HBO Max.