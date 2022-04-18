Entertainment

'The Color Purple': Jon Batiste to make acting debut

'The Color Purple' has some top producers backing it (Photo credit: Twitter/@JonBatiste)

A fortnight after his massive Grammy haul, singer Jon Batiste is all set for his acting debut. The feature will be a musical, which seems fitting to Batiste's skills. Titled The Color Purple, it will be backed by Warner Bros. The film already has newcomer Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., and others, in cast. Barrino will play the central character.

The film will be based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical by the same name.

The musical itself was an adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (1982).

Notably, the book's first onscreen adaptation was released in 1985, directed by Steven Spielberg. It had received Oscar nominations.

To see Batiste bagging a role in another onscreen adaptation of the same book is an exciting development.

The story will follow an African American woman named Celie Harris (Barrino). It will showcase her struggles while she lives in the South during the early 1900s. Batiste will reportedly play the role of Grady, who will be the "the epitome of charm and eloquence." Director of Beyonce's video Black Is King Blitz Bazawule is set to helm this project.

Oprah Winfrey is producing this project via her Harpo Films banner. To recall, she made her acting debut with The Color Purple's earlier onscreen adaptation and even received an Oscar nomination for her role in the film. Spielberg is also producing the upcoming movie under his Amblin Entertainment banner along with the Broadway Musical's Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The Hollywood film may release on December 20, 2023. Separately, Batiste recently hit headlines during the 2022 Grammy Awards where he bagged a whopping five trophies. Batiste won the Album of the Year for We Are along with the Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song (Cry), Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Soul), and Best Music Video (Freedom).