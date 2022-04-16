Entertainment

5 gaping 'Harry Potter' plot holes that left us frustrated

5 gaping 'Harry Potter' plot holes that left us frustrated

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 16, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

Let's talk about the many goof-ups in 'Harry Potter' films.

Harry Potter fans were left perplexed by the cameo of a young Professor McGonagall in the franchise's prequel/spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore recently. Given the timeline, McGonagall should have been a child during the incidents of this movie and not a Hogwarts teacher. However, the original films are also not devoid of loopholes here and there. We list five such cases.

#1 Peter Pettigrew's Marauders Map appearance

To ease you in, we'll begin with a problem that has plagued Potterheads forever. Why didn't Fred and George Weasley notice Peter Pettigrew on the Marauders Map, which they had with them before giving it to Harry Potter? Pettigrew, the man who betrayed Potter's parents, had been living as Percy and later Ron's pet rat, Scabbers. But no one—before Remus Lupin—saw him. Truly weird.

#2 Gilderoy Lockhart's hapless and questionable plan

Gilderoy Lockhart was introduced as a champion wizard and best-selling author in Chamber of Secrets. Soon, we learn that he's a fraud who wiped memories of heroic wizards/witches and gained fame by taking their credit. But this is a bit odd. If these wizards/witches were famous, shouldn't people already know them? Also, a memory charm wouldn't have altered history. How did he fool everyone?

#3 Goof-up with the troll in dungeons

Quirinus Quirrell was tasked with looking for the philosopher's stone in the first film. To divert attention, he had let loose a troll in the dungeons. Upon knowing this, what did the school authorities do? They ordered all the students to go back to their dorms. As readers of the books would know, the Slytherins' dorms were in the dungeons! What was happening here?

#4 The golden trio's 'imagined' food scarcity

The golden trio—Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger—had a lot going on ever since they joined Hogwarts. Things got tougher in the final two films when they were on the run, carrying around a dangerous Horcrux. Still, they shouldn't have suffered a food shortage. Surely, the "brightest witch of her age" should have remembered she can increase their limited supply or summon food from somewhere!

#5 Werewolves and ghosts

Albus Dumbledore was a great parental figure to many. And, this included Lupin, who had lycanthropy because of which he transformed into a werewolf at every full moon. To keep his secret safe, Dumbledore had spread a rumor that Shrieking Shack (the place where werewolf-Lupin would stay) was haunted. But why would any student be afraid of ghosts when Hogwarts is filled with them?