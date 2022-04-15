'Z (comme Z)': What we know of Cannes's inaugural film
The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is set to start next month and will take place from March 17 to 28 at its usual venue. It will start with the screening of a zombie movie. Titled Final Cut [French: Z (comme Z)], the film has been helmed by Michel Hazanavicius. His previous Oscar-winning film The Artist was also screened in Cannes.
- To note, this is not the first time the festival in opening with a zombie comedy.
- The Dead Don't Die, starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Danny Glover, RZA and Iggy Pop, was screened at the festival in 2019, and it was the opening film that year.
- But, a zombie movie inaugurating Cannes sounds interesting nonetheless.
Starring Romain Duris and Bérénice Bejo in the lead roles, Z (Comme Z) is the official French remake of One Cut of the Dead (2017 Japanese film). To note, it was earlier scheduled to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. But since the festival went virtual, it was pulled out from the screening. It will now be Cannes' opening night film out of competition.
"It's a zombie comedy that evokes passion for cinema," said festival director Thierry Fremaux about the film. While Z (Comme Z) will be the inaugural movie, Paramount-Skydance's Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, will be the highlight at this year's Cannes. Cruise, who's attending Cannes after 30 years, will be honored with a special career tribute. Warner Bros/Roadshow's Elvis will be another star attraction.
Meanwhile, Fremaux seemed positive when it came to screening of Netflix films but admitted that he has faced opposition from many. The French movie theatre industry had protested this move in 2017. But, he said, "It's clear we have to acknowledge the existence of these new types of distribution and production, I think we need to maintain a dialogue with them."