5 of the most expensive Bollywood weddings

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 15, 2022, 07:21 pm 2 min read

Foreign locations, lots of guests, these 5 Bollywood weddings had it all

For Indians, weddings are one lavish affair that requires years of planning and devotion. Naturally, the weddings reach the next level of grandeur when it comes to the celebrities, and through the years, Bollywood stars have thrown unbelievably awe-inspiring weddings. As B-Town is still recovering from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's nuptials, let's find out which were the most expensive Bollywood weddings.

#1 Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva

We'll begin with Company actor Vivek Oberoi's royal-themed wedding back in 2010. Oberoi tied the knot with Priyanka Alva, the only daughter of late politician Jeevaraj Alva. The wedding happened at the Alva Farmhouse in Bengaluru. Their mandap was designed with 25K Swarovski crystals and included imported flowers from Italy and Czechoslovakia. Renowned couturier Tarun Tahiliani had designed Alva's maroon maharani outfit.

#2 Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Next up, we have Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. Kapoor's wedding and pre-wedding festivities were a lavish affair with several Bollywood insiders in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, everyone and anyone were present at the grand reception as well. On D-day, fashion-conscious Kapoor had worn a traditional red/gold lehenga by Anuradha Vakil.

#3 Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan had a close-knit yet magnificent wedding back in 2007. Reportedly, around Rs. 6cr was spent on the nuptials that were held at Pratiksha. Groom and bride had worn attires by famous designers Neeta Lulla, Sandeep Khosla, and Abu Jani. Moreover, chefs from Taj Hotel were called in for Indian, Continental, and Chinese cuisines for the reception.

#4 Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Reports suggest actor Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra had shelled out a whopping Rs. 4cr for their 2009 royal wedding. Apart from this, Shetty's 20-carat engagement ring was alone worth Rs. 3cr and her D-day sari—studded with Swarovski crystals—cost around Rs. 50L. While the nuptials were held at Khandala's Bawa's Villa, an equally grand reception was thrown at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel.

#5 Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma

People were losing their minds as soon as details about Ready star Asin Thottumkal's engagement ring spread in 2015. Her then-fiance, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma had gone down on one knee with a 20-carat solitaire mounted on a platinum band paved with diamonds. The huge rock had reportedly cost Rs. 6cr! The lovebirds officially got married in a lavish arrangement in January 2016.