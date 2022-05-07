Entertainment

'Brahmastra' becomes first Indian film to join Disney's global slate

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Shreya Mukherjee May 07, 2022, 08:31 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra' by Ayan Mukerji joins Disney's global release slate for 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has reportedly become the first Indian film to make it to Disney's global release slate. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is joined by other big-ticket films from Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It includes Marvel Cinematic Universe films like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

Context Why does this story matter?

Indian films have been released globally before.

Films like PK, Dangal, Lagaan, Dil Se, and many more were released internationally and earned big bucks.

However, Disney's backing of an Indian film is a major boost that will garner the film a larger audience as compared to other films.

Disney has also added the film to its domestic slate, per Deadline.

Trilogy 'Brahmastra' will be 'never-seen-before visual spectacle'

The film is the first of a three-part franchise by Mukerji that marks the beginning of India's first original cinematic universe—the Astraverse. As per Mukerji, it combines Indian mythology with elements like adventure, fantasy, love, and hope, but is set in a modern world. Said to be a "never-seen-before visual spectacle," the film took five years to be developed and utilizes top-of-the-line technology.

Plot Know about the film's plot in detail

The film revolves around a secret society—Brahmansh, which has safe-guarded many ancient astras (weapons) for generations, including the deadliest one: Brahmastra. The first part of the trilogy focuses on the life of Shiva (Kapoor) who's in love with Isha (Bhatt). Shiva learns about a connection that he shares with the Brahmastra. Brahmastra journeys through Shiva's awakening to becoming the "Divine Hero" of the universe.

In addition to Bhatt and Kapoor, the film also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Fox Star Studios, owned by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and Dharma Productions have produced the film. The film will be available in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.