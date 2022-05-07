Entertainment

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial: Why Heard didn't testify Friday?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 07, 2022, 07:26 pm 2 min read

It has been a couple of days since Hollywood actor Amber Heard began her testimony in the ongoing defamation case against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. On Thursday, she said Depp penetrated her with a liquor bottle, going into graphic detail about what had happened. But why didn't she continue her testimony on Friday? It's because the court has taken a break. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

The trial, which began in Fairfax County, Virginia, in the US on April 11, has become the talk of the town in Hollywood.

Depp is suing Heard for $50M for defaming him by writing an op-ed piece for The Washington Post in 2018 detailing her experience of domestic violence—in which she didn't name Depp.

Further, the Aquaman actor is counter-suing Depp for $100M.

Details Trial has been adjourned till May 16

Heard's team presented their defense in front of the jurors on Tuesday, after which the trial went on a hiatus on Thursday. Judge Penney Azcarate had adjourned the court until May 16. During this time, both sides will issue statements of confidence in how the proceedings are going. The trial is scheduled to end on May 27, thus it has two weeks left.

Upcoming Jury is not to read, watch, hear anything about case

For around four weeks, the proceedings of the court will be live-streamed, thus no detail of the case is hidden from the public. While adjourning the court, the judge reminded the jury that they were not to read, watch, or listen to anything about the case during the break. The case will conclude with both sides presenting their closing arguments.

Case Depp, Heard have leveled allegations against each other

Coming to the trial details, the Pirates of the Caribbean star first took the stand and maintained he was the victim of abuse in his relationship with Heard. He denied ever hitting his former spouse or any other woman. Later, Heard recalled the 58-year-old hitting her in front of his team, abusing drugs and alcohol, as well as shoving a liquor bottle inside her.