'Ms. Marvel': Farhan Akhtar joins cast of MCU web series
Following several rumors and speculations, it has been finally confirmed that Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is set to star in the Marvel web series Ms. Marvel. Though his role still remains under the wraps, media reports suggest that he will play a guest-starring role. Actor Iman Vellani plays the titular role in the upcoming series. Here's more about the latest development.
- Though Akhtar is one of the most popular actors in India, the global audience may not be familiar with him.
- So, adding him to the cast is a noteworthy move for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to diversification.
- Also, this casting will provide worldwide attention for Akhtar after his 2019 film The Sky Is Pink, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.
Akhtar shared a report about his casting in Ms. Marvel on Instagram and captioned it, "Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn, and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it." His wife and singer/actor Shibani Dandekar, too, shared it and wrote, "First mainstream leading Indian actor to be part of the Marvel Universe! Beyond proud of you."
Popular Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is also part of the web series's cast. The trailer of the show was unveiled in March, which received a positive response from fans. Ms. Marvel is slated to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8. Batgirl directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are on board the project as its helmers.
The series will revolve around Kamala Khan (Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in the US's Jersey City, who is a religious fan of Captain Marvel. Her life turns upside down after she gains supernatural powers like the heroes she has always looked up to. How she manages these superpowers and her teen life makes the rest of the story.