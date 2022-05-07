Entertainment

'Ms. Marvel': Farhan Akhtar joins cast of MCU web series

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 07, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

'Ms. Marvel' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 8

Following several rumors and speculations, it has been finally confirmed that Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is set to star in the Marvel web series Ms. Marvel. Though his role still remains under the wraps, media reports suggest that he will play a guest-starring role. Actor Iman Vellani plays the titular role in the upcoming series. Here's more about the latest development.

Context Why does this story matter?

Though Akhtar is one of the most popular actors in India, the global audience may not be familiar with him.

So, adding him to the cast is a noteworthy move for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to diversification.

Also, this casting will provide worldwide attention for Akhtar after his 2019 film The Sky Is Pink, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

Information Akhtar shared the news with social media followers

Akhtar shared a report about his casting in Ms. Marvel on Instagram and captioned it, "Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn, and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it." His wife and singer/actor Shibani Dandekar, too, shared it and wrote, "First mainstream leading Indian actor to be part of the Marvel Universe! Beyond proud of you."

Twitter Post And, Akhtar's casting is confirmed!

Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it. #MsMarvel on @DisneyPlusHS @Marvel #ThisJune @preena621 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fYwNZIUoR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2022

Facts 'Ms. Marvel' will premiere on June 8

Popular Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is also part of the web series's cast. The trailer of the show was unveiled in March, which received a positive response from fans. Ms. Marvel is slated to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8. Batgirl directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are on board the project as its helmers.

Details Here's all you need to know about 'Ms. Marvel'

The series will revolve around Kamala Khan (Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in the US's Jersey City, who is a religious fan of Captain Marvel. Her life turns upside down after she gains supernatural powers like the heroes she has always looked up to. How she manages these superpowers and her teen life makes the rest of the story.