Entertainment

Confirmed! 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2 is coming on July 29

Confirmed! 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2 is coming on July 29

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 30, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

Mother-daughter duo will experience new adventures in 'Masaba Masaba' S2. (Photo credit: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

Netflix released a new teaser for Masaba Masaba Season 2 and there sure is some big news to share this time! It was announced that Masaba Masaba 2 will arrive on July 29. Also, in the teaser, we saw fashion designer Masaba Gupta holding a pregnancy test inside a washroom while her mother-actor Neena Gupta anxiously waits for her to break the news outside.

Context Why does this story matter?

Masaba Masaba premiered on Netflix in August 2020 and received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

In the upcoming season, we will get to see the fashion designer and her actor mother take on new highs and lows and, of course, many surprises.

In addition to the mother-daughter duo, the series will also see Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore reprising their roles.

Premise Duo will 'reclaim the reins on their lives' in S2

Netflix gave a glimpse into the premise in a press release. "Tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions, and competition—the mother-daughter duo (Neena and Masaba) gear up for a memorable ride." "Season 2 sees these powerful women fix their crowns and reclaim the reins on their lives and navigate through new terrains," the streaming giant revealed.

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

Does Masaba have some news to share? We're not sure 😅

But we do! Masaba Masaba returns on 29th July! 🥳💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/aLed9W1ynt — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 30, 2022

Statement 'I enjoy acting way too much,' said Gupta

Gupta previously told Indian Express, "I did start to enjoy acting but honestly didn't think something like this would come about." "The film is about me and everyone I am interacting with. I think I just tasted blood on the set of Masaba Masaba," she had said. "I enjoy it way too much, actually as much as I love running my business."

Cast, crew What can we expect from Season 2?

Ashvini Yardi from production banner Viniyard Films said, "The authenticity and heart remain throughout but we've brought in new and exciting elements this time around, and we can't wait for audiences to take this journey with us again!" Helmed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Masaba Masaba Season 2 also stars Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.