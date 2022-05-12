Entertainment

'Hustle' trailer: Adam Sandler stars in LeBron James-produced sports drama

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 12, 2022, 10:52 am 2 min read

'Hustle' drops on Netflix on June 8 (Photo credit: Twitter/@AdamSandler)

The trailer for Hustle is out! And, our favorite comedian Adam Sandler will be seen taking on the role of a basketball scout. The Netflix film shows how an out-of-touch Sandler takes a star athlete under his wing. The two team up to prove that they have got "what it takes" to get into the NBA. Hustle will premiere on Netflix on June 8.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sandler's relationship with Netflix has been running strong since 2014 when they signed an overall production deal and this sports drama is also a part of that pact.

The Hollywood actor is primarily known for appearing in films that have light humor at heart.

This time, he will be seen in a more serious role that is different from what he's portrayed before.

Plot What does the trailer show?

The trailer introduces us to Stanley "Sugarman" Beren (Sandler), a washed-up basketball scout who always dreamed of becoming a coach but had no luck finding his next unknown talent. While he was on a search for one such, he crosses paths with Bo Cruz (Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez), an impressive streetball player in Spain. Cruz has a troubled past but bonds with Beren.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here:

Crew Get to know the crew behind 'Hustle'

Jeremiah Zagar is at the helm, while Taylor Materne and Will Fetters have written the script. Sandler and Allen Covert from Happy Madison Productions have produced the film along with Joe and Zack Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, and Maverick Carter. Sandler, Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Taylor Materne, Judit Maull and Dave Meyers are the executive producers of the drama.

Cast The film's cast and Sandler's upcoming project

The film also features Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner, and Robert Duvall in pivotal roles. LeBron James has also produced the film under the banner The SpringHill Company. Sandler will next be seen in Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 alongside his previous co-star Jennifer Aniston. The release date is yet to be announced.