Happy birthday, Sandra Bullock! Looking at actor's noteworthy performances

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 26, 2022

One of the leading Hollywood actors of contemporary times, Sandra Bullock has made an exceptional mark in the industry in a career spanning over three decades. She also has the distinction of being the world's highest-paid actress twice: in 2010 and 2014. As the Oscar-winning actor turned 58 on Tuesday, we take a look at her five best performances. Let's dig in.

#1 'Bird Box'

There was a time when the world couldn't stop raving about the monsters who couldn't be seen. Bullock headlined Netflix's horror offering Bird Box, a film that set unprecedented records on the streamer and was reportedly watched over 45M times in the first week! It wouldn't have been easy to act completely blindfolded for the most part, but Bullock pulled it off, and how!

#2 'Ocean's Eight'

It takes some serious acting chops to stand out distinctively in a film headlined by seven other A-list actors. The heist comedy film directed by Gary Ross set the cash registers ringing and grossed approximately $297M globally. Bullock's portrayal of Deborah Ocean, a seasoned con artist who can go to any extent to have her way, won both viewers' love and critical acclaim.

#3 'Miss Congeniality'

Even though it has been 22 years since the film was released, it hasn't been marred by the ravages of time and remains an evergreen comedy-drama. The Donald Petrie directorial starred Bullock as the protagonist, who played an undercover FBI agent, while Michael Caine, Benjamin Bratt, and William Shatner were the co-actors. Miss Congeniality also earned Bullock a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

#4 'The Blind Side'

A special film for Bullock, The Blind Side, a biographical sports drama helmed by John Lee Hancock, won her the prestigious Academy Award for Best Actress. Bullock played Leigh Anne Tuohy, the mother of the film's protagonist, Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron). Applauding Bullock's emotive and effective portrayal, critics called her "feisty, convincing, and energetic." You can rent the film on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'The Unforgivable'

The Unforgivable had a limited theatrical outing before hitting Netflix on December 10, 2021. Bullock played a bruised and battered woman named Ruth Slater, who, after being released from prison after two decades, sets out in search of her estranged sister. The Unforgivable was directed by German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt and registered a whopping 556M minutes of viewership in its first week itself!