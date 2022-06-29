Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' to stream on this OTT platform?

Jun 29, 2022

Netflix won bid to OTT streaming rights for SRK's 'Jawan.' (Photo credit: IMDb)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screens with three major films—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Of these, Jawan is highly-anticipated as the actor will explore a new avatar here. As per reports, streaming giant Netflix has already acquired OTT rights for Jawan well before its theatrical release. We also got the latest scoop on some special appearances.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the project was announced, fans have been waiting to get more updates on the film.

Khan will finally return to the big screen after he last appeared in Aanand L Rai's film Zero in the year 2018.

Jawan is Khan's debut collaboration with director Atlee (Mersal).

The film will co-star Nayanthara as informed by Khan during an Instagram Live.

OTT rights Netflix apparently shelled out a massive Rs. 120cr!

Bollywood Life reported that Netflix has acquired Jawan's OTT rights for Rs. 120cr! Earlier, Khan had commented on Atlee's style, saying, "He [Atlee] makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done." "I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some and he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting," he added.

Cameos Deepika Padukone, Rana Daggubati to appear in cameo roles?

What's more, actors Deepika Padukone and Rana Daggubati are rumored to make cameos. "Deepika Padukone has a powerful character in Jawan, which features [Khan] in a double role as a father and son," a source told Peepingmoon. "She plays SRK's wife and features in the film's flashback sequences. It's a short but very important role, which acts as a key differentiator to the plot."

Release 'Jawan' is currently eyeing June 2023 release

In a previous update, Khan had revealed an intriguing first look of his character where his face was bruised up and covered in bandages. Helmed by Atlee, the upcoming film is scheduled to hit the box office on June 2, 2023, and it will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. As mentioned, Khan has Pathaan and Dunki in the pipeline.