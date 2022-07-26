Entertainment

#RecastT'Challa trends: Looking at actors who were recast after demise

Jul 26, 2022

Fans of Chadwick Boseman want 'Black Panther' makers to recast T'Challa. These actors were recast after their demise.

Many actors are considered legends for breathing life into their iconic characters. Among them is late actor Chadwick Boseman, T'Challa from Black Panther, famous for his performance, but makers apparently decided to conclude his character after his sudden death. This upset fans as they wanted his legacy to be honored by recasting his character. Here are five actors who were recast after their demise.

#1 Rishi Kapoor

After late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, due to cancer, his role in the film Sharmaji Namkeen was recast. Actor Paresh Rawal (Hera Pheri) was roped in to portray Kapoor's character and complete the pending parts of the film. Rawal was seen in bits of the film that were shot after the veteran actor's passing.

#2 Alice Pearce

Hollywood actor Alice Pearce was famous for the role of the nosy neighbor Gladys Kravitz in the iconic sitcom Bewitched (1964). Sadly, Pearce was diagnosed with terminal cancer before Bewitched started, something she reportedly hid from the producers. During the second season, she passed away due to ovarian cancer, and Sandra Gould was recast as Gladys. Pearce posthumously won an Emmy for her role.

#3 Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger is widely famous for his role as Joker in The Dark Knight. The actor passed away due to an accidental overdose on prescription medicines around the time that he was working on the film The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Ledger's character Tony was reportedly re-conceptualized, and actors Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell, Jude Law, and Zander Gladish played different versions of Tony.

#4 Paul Walker

A notable actor from the Fast & Furious franchise, Paul Walker passed away due to a car crash following a charity event. While Universal Pictures originally decided to kill Walker's character Brian O'Connor, they eventually decided to resume filming with Walker's younger brother Cody who bears striking resemblances to the late actor. Walker's character was able to see retirement thanks to Cody.

#5 Sridevi

Actor Sridevi was all set to star in Karan Johar's film Kalank. She had read the script and also given her insight into the film when Johar approached her for the film. Unfortunately, the veteran actor was found dead due to accidental drowning in her hotel room on February 24, 2018. Following this, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene was then recast in place of Sridevi.

