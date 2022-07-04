Entertainment

Shuri's 'Black Panther 2' look criticized; 'Recast T'Challa' trends online

Shuri's 'Black Panther 2' look criticized; 'Recast T'Challa' trends online

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 04, 2022, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Shuri's new look from 'Black Panther 2' failed to impress fans.

Marvel's upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has piqued the curiosity of fans ever since the film was announced. Recently, images from the set revealed new looks of some of the characters. However, Shuri's (Letitia Wright) looks received flak online. Netizens not only seemed to be unhappy with Shuri's costume but also with the probability that she will be the new Black Panther.

Context Why does this story matter?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Marvel's Black Panther which was released in 2018 and starred actor Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero.

Sadly, Boseman passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer and the writers had to restructure the sequel, deciding to not recast T'Challa (Boseman).

Shuri (Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) are to lead the upcoming film.

Costume Fans called Shuri's costume 'tracksuit,' and not in good way

The new photos revealed Shuri's new purple tracksuit-like costume. Fans were quick to comment expressing their issues with the costume and saying how it wasn't a suit like T'Challa's and lacked armor. To note, Shuri had a costume that was more battle-ready in the prequel and we don't know if the new suit will have the ability to transform into something more.

Poll Will you watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

Information T'Challa plays important role in Marvel Comics

Adding to the commotion, some netizens weren't too keen on Shuri filling in the shoes of T'Challa. Fans demanded the makers recast T'Challa and not just write him off. As per the comics, T'Challa is a significant character and excluding him from the movies would be a huge gap to bridge. Many were happy about Shuri getting a prominent role and more screentime though.

Twitter Post Here's what fans had to say

Most folks calling for Shuri to be be Black Panther are NOT longtime followers of the character or they'd realize that there was 4 decades worth of BP canon before Shuri ever appeared in a comic. Why would that canon be skipped over or erased in favor of one character. — Kwadwo Duane Deterville 🟥⬛️🟩 (@duanedeterville) July 3, 2022

Plot Wakandans to fight Atlantean mutant Namor in 'Black Panther 2'

As of now, we don't know if the makers will recast T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther 2 which will be released on November 11 this year. There is a possibility that they might introduce him in a later movie with another actor, but for now, we know that Shuri, Okoye, and the Wakandan Army have to fight Atlantean human-mutant hybrid Namor in the sequel.