Entertainment

Hrithik refused to shoot in Lucknow? 'Vikram Vedha' makers clarify

Hrithik refused to shoot in Lucknow? 'Vikram Vedha' makers clarify

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 04, 2022, 01:43 pm 2 min read

'Vikram Vedha' has been grappling with controversies, months before its release.

Reliance Entertainment, one of the producers backing the upcoming crime-thriller Vikram Vedha, has reacted to the recent controversies surrounding the film. Addressing the rumors that said lead actor Hrithik Roshan refused to shoot in Lucknow, the makers labeled these as "misleading" and "unsubstantiated." They clarified that it has mostly been shot in multiple Indian locations, including Lucknow. Vikram Vedha will premiere on September 30.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of its namesake superhit Tamil film that starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as the titular characters.

The Pushkar-Gayathri duo (Suzhal: The Vortex) has directed both versions.

It is based on the popular folklore of King Vikram and the ghost Betaal (Baital Pachisi).

While Roshan will essay the role of Vedha, Saif Ali Khan will play Vikram.

Controversy What were the rumors surrounding Roshan?

Vikram Vedha made headlines recently, albeit for all the wrong reasons. Several reports suggested that Roshan had refused to shoot in Uttar Pradesh, and instead demanded that a similar set be erected in Dubai, which apparently increased the budget substantially. Allegedly, this posed a problem for the makers who wanted to finish the film on a limited budget, much like its Tamil counterpart.

Clarification 'Portion of film was shot in UAE,' but...

Putting all speculations to rest, Reliance Entertainment clarified that "Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow." They also addressed the Dubai aspect of the controversy, revealing that a portion was indeed shot in the UAE in 2021 because of "health and protocol concerns." The statement read, "UAE provided the infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated [the] crew of such scale."

Twitter Post Read the clarification here

Details Know more about the cast and crew

Vikram Vedha wrapped up the shoot in June. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Satydadeep Misra, and Rohit Saraf, among others. The director couple has also penned the script. The film's cinematography has been helmed by PS Vinod, who has previously worked on the Tamil version and movies like Attack and Super Deluxe. Parvez Shaikh (War, Bang Bang) supervised the stunts.